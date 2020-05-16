Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and reverse the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the movement of agricultural products, livestock, goods and services.

The Council noted that the IGP had set up a Joint Technical Task Force at the instance of the Federal Ministries of Agricultural and Rural Development, Defence, Environment as well as various security agencies, to ensure free and unhindered movement of food, livestock, agricultural inputs and others.

State Chairman of the Council, King Dandeson Jaja, made the call when he briefed reporters in Port Harcourt, wondering why the police chief should unilaterally lift the ban on the Presidential Order restricting interstate movement of trucks and other vehicles than those on essential duties.

The monarchs wondered why the Joint Technical Task Force should begin with Rivers State to the exclusion of the state government, while the presidential ban in order to check COVID-19 pandemic is in force.

The Council further expressed fears that the action of the Inspector-General of Police was a threat to the health of the people of Rivers at a time of the pandemic.

‘We fear that even if the intention was to ensure movement of food, livestock and agricultural equipment, the process could also encourage massive influx of possible bandits, terrorists and COVID-19 infected persons to endanger the lives of our people,’ Jaja stated.

‘Even if it a national policy, it should not begin with Rivers State, as we are not the most under-nourished state in Nigeria. We feel deeply concerned as the entire episode is hasty and appears to be terminally targeted at our people.

‘We seek Mr President’s intervention to lift the threat and save the lives of our people, as COVID-19 pandemic does not discriminate between gender, class, ethnic group, creed or social status.’ the Council requested.