From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in the state was conceived as a response to save the life of Rivers people and other Nigerians.

The governor explained how sad it was to see so many people dying because of lack of knowledge that they have cancer or heart-related diseases, and could not also afford the cost of going abroad to seek adequate medical attention.

Wike stated this, yesterday, after inspecting work done at the health facility at Rumuokwuta Town and the sand-filled area located in Ogbum-nu-abali Town in Rivers State.

“Most of our people have died as a result of heart diseases, not being able to diagnose it on time. And you ask yourself, how many people have money to travel overseas. Even by the time it’s diagnosed, having the money to travel overseas becomes a problem.”

The governor stated that with such health facility in Rivers, those who suspect that they have cancer or heart-related diseases would be diagnosed and treated on time.

Wike said medical experts in such fields would also be attracted to the centre to support the staff strength to offer the best medial attention to Rivers people and Nigerians.

“So, to us, it will act as a medical tourism. It will earn foreign currency for us. People will come from outside Nigeria. Just like we travel overseas all the time. For example, see the facility that we have at Government House Clinic today that has reduced the level of people travelling overseas. Look at me, I’ve not travelled since 2019 because we have the best equipment that is able to take care of whatever that is diagnosed. The Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre will reduce the time our people spend going overseas for treatment and the money spent. It will reduce the level of death as regard to cancer and heart diseases.”

The governor said because of the importance attached to the project, 70 per cent of the contract sum had already been paid to the contractor, Julius Berger, assuring that payment of the remaining sum would not be a problem. He expressed the optimism that the project would be completed by July, 2022, given the commitment already demonstrated by the contractor.

