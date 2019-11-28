TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Customary Court sitting in Isiokpo Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has refused to grant application for interlocutory injunction to restrain Daniel Dodo-Ogbonna, as the Nye-Ali Alakahia.

Robinson Agbaraka and six others from Alakahia community, had asked the court to restrain the paramount ruler of Alakahia community, Dodo-Ogbonna, from parading as the paramount ruler of the area.

They also want the court to order that a caretaker be set up to manage the affairs of the Alakahia community, pending the determination of the substantive matter.

But, in a ruling delivered by the Chairman of the court, Justice A.U. Enyindah, struck out the application for lack of merit.

He said that the court has no power to restrain a process that has been completed.

The court, thereafter, adjourned till March 2, for hearing of the substantive matter, which was filed by the paramount ruler, Dodo-Ogbonna.

The paramount ruler, in his prayers, want the court to stop the aggrieved members from removing him as the Nye-Ali Alakahia.

Speaking to newsmen, counsel for the claimant, John Ndah, welcomed the decision of the court, which, he said, was the law.

On his part, counsel for the second set of defendants, Godwin Agbaraoshimini, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, saying that he would appeal the ruling.

The Alakahia chieftaincy tussle was initially filed before a customary court in Choba, before the ruling of Customary Court of Appeal, which ordered that the matter should be transferred to the Isiokpo division of the court.