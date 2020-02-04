The Rivers State Government and the World’s largest Textile Company, Hieng Yuan Xiang (HYX), China have agreed to partner towards the development of Real Madrid Academy, with a view to empowering less privileged children.
They reached the agreement yesterday during a meeting on the sidelines of the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) holding in Budapest, Hungary.
Governor Wike represented the Rivers State Government, while Mr. Liu Ruiqi, HYX Chairman of Board represented HYX. The meeting was facilitated by the AIPS President, Mr Gianni Merlo.
Speaking during the meeting, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated that his administration initiated the Real Madrid Academy to groom future international football stars and also empower the less privileged.
He said: “We initiated Real Madrid Academy to empower the less privileged and give them the opportunity to actualize their potentials. We are offering them training in football and academics.”
Governor Wike said the Rivers State Government had completed world class facilities in the area of football and basketball at the academy. He said hostels and additional classrooms were being developed, pointing out that they would be ready before the next academic session.
“We are at the moment developing hostel and additional classrooms for the Real Madrid Academy. These facilities will be ready before the beginning of the next academic session “, Governor Wike said.
The Rivers State Governor called on the largest textile company in China to partner with the Rivers State Government to expand the frontiers of the academy. He said as the second largest economy in Nigeria, such partnership would be to the benefit of several less privileged children.
Leave a Reply