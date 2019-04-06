THOUSANDS of Rivers Christian women have taken to the streets of Port Harcourt to celebrate the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike, declaring that his victory was an “act of God”.

Celebrating under the aegis of “Rivers Women Prayer Network”, the women converged on Aggrey Road in Port Harcourt Township, where they offered praises to God for delivering the state from the evil machinations of anti-Rivers politicians.

Right on the streets, the Rivers Christian Women knelt down to offer thanks to God for the victory of Governor Wike after weeks of violent political attacks on the state. The street celebrations by the women witnessed the rendition of different Christian praise songs.

They marched from Aggrey Road through to Government House, Port Harcourt, before they ended at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, where they prayed for the protection of Governor Wike. They also prayed for the peace and development of the state.

Leader of the Rivers Women Prayer Net- work, Mrs Help-Mate Ene Secondus, said Rivers Women asked God for the re-election of Wike and He answered their prayers. In a related development, Bayelsa Ijaw Youths resi- dent in Rivers State has congratulated Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his re-election. The youths, who marched in procession to Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday said they overwhelmingly voted for Governor Wike because of his outstanding projects delivery.