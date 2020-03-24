TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Civil servants working under Rivers State government, yesterday, shunned an indefinite strike declared by the organised labour.

On Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart, Trade Union Congress (TUC), had directed their members to sit at home to express non-implementation of the minimum wage.

Chairmen of NLC and TUC, Beatrice Itubo and Austin Jonah respectively, had declared to paralyse business activities through the indefinite strike expected to commence Monday midnight.

Meanwhile, a National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt later Monday, restrained Labour from carrying out its planned indefinite strike.

The trial judge, Justice Z. M. Bashir, granted an Order of Interim Injunction in Suit No. NICN/PHC/41/2020,

stopping Labour from carrying out the proposed strike.

When Daily Sun visited the State Secretariat, there was no compliance, as offices were opened and workers on duty.

However, the state courts were not opened. It was gathered from some lawyers and litigants that the closure of courts had nothing to do with Labour threat, but COVID-19 prevention.