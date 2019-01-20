From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of Rivers clerics have proclaimed God’s wrath on any official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plotting to manipulate the governorship election in Rivers State.

The clerics made the proclamation during the last day of the three-day state prayer and fasting for the peace of Rivers State organised by the state government in Port Harcourt between Wednesday, January 16 and Friday, January 18, 2019.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, Chairman of State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja and other leaders of the state, joined the clerics for the prayers.

The clerics pronounced that the governorship election would be peaceful, while all evil plots of the political enemies of the state would fail.

The prayers for the governorship election were led by Rev Stephen Akinola who declared that God would protect the state all through the election period.

Praying for INEC, Archbishop Jephthah Ikezim stated that God’s divine power will not allow anyone to sell election results from Rivers.

He stated that it would be impossible for anyone to alter the election results of the state with a motive to deny the people their mandate.

For the presidential election, clerics and Rivers stakeholders prayed against the mistake of 2015, which has led to national stagnation.

Leading the prayers, Rev. Mrs. Atim Ogan said God would give Nigerians the wisdom to make the right choice in 2019 for the overall revival of the country.

Leading the prayer for Nigeria, Bishop Elkannah Hanson stated that no country develops if its politics is not right. He prayed that God would empower Nigerian politicians with economic ideas for the good of the people.