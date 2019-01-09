He stated that the commission would, in the report to be submitted to the governor, recommend appropriate steps and measures to sanitise the ministry.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The commission of inquiry into the collapse of the seven-storey building in Port Harcourt, has vowed to sanitise the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning of quacks and illegalities.

Chairman of the five-man commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, stated this in Port Harcourt during the closing of the hearing after it sat for nine consecutive days.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, had in the wake of the incident, set up the commission to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, with 18 points of reference insisting that its findings should be submitted within 30 days.

Enebeli expressed lamented that the state Ministry of Urban Development had some individuals, who were not qualified to handle the positions they held.

He stated that the commission would, in the report to be submitted to the governor, recommend appropriate steps and measures to sanitise the ministry.

He said: “Our decision at the panel is not final. We thank Governor Nyesom Wike for finding us worthy of this opportunity to investigate this.

“We will make sure that the right things are done in this matter. We will take measures to sanitise the Urban Development and Physical Planning Ministry of illegalities and quacks.

“We take measures to conduct surgery on them to make sure that illegalities are not found there anymore, so that they can function optimally,” Enebeli stated.

The commission’s chairman, however, promised that their report would be based on facts, stressing that there would be no sacred cows, vowing that the truth must be told.