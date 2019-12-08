THE Rivers State government has commended the community development model being unleashed in the Eroton E&P host communities so far. The government has also hailed the commissioning of an integrated farm project in a part of the state.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Community and Chieftaincy Affair, Felix Odungweru, spoke the mind of the state government on Thursday, December 5, 2019, while commissioning a string of projects flagged off in Asari-Toru local council and Akuku-Toru local council, all in Rivers State.

The state government lauded Eroton’s commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility in its host communities, saying the seat of power in the state has noted the efforts.

Eroton E&P has been commissioned a number of projects built through development cluster boards and funded through its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). So far, the company has flagged off projects in Bille, Krakrama, Minama, Sangama and Ifoko Communities. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Eroton E&P commissioned two other projects: an integrated agro-farm in Ido Community in Asari-Toru and a town hall project in Abonnema Town in Akuku Toru Local Government Area