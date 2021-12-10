The Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr. Boma Iyaye, has lauded Globacom for contributing to the improvement of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by engaging local dealers and through direct employment of the citizens.

Iyaye gave the commendation Thursday at the Gloworld, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, where the presentation of winners in the customer appreciation ceremony was held.

While congratulating Ikenna Adiele, a civil servant who won new Kia Rio car and 79 others who went home with various expensive household appliances, including television sets, generators and refrigerators, the commissioner noted that Globacom was reputed for putting premium on its subscribers and for consistently giving Nigerians opportunities to win fantastic prizes at its numerous promos.

The Garden City presentation was the fourth prize-presentation event in Glo ‘Joy Unlimited Extravaganza’. The commissioner also commended the company for its ongoing huge investment in the Trans Amadi Area of Port Harcourt.

In the same vein, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Walson Dambo, rejoiced with the winner, noting that “our presence here today signifies the credibility of this promo”.

Mr. Augustine Mamuro, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Port Harcourt explained that 500,000 prizes will be won by subscribers in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

