Cosmas Omegoh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Dandaura Mustapha.

According to Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, the announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday.

He disclosed that CP Joseph Mukari has been appointed to replace Mustapha who has been redeployed as Commissioner of Police, Provost at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mba noted in the statement that “the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Command/Formation/Department indicated against their names:

CP Dandaura Mustapha – CP Provost FHQ, Abuja CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, CP Rivers Command, CP Musa Adze,– CP Anti-Fraud Unit

“The IGP charges the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

“The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.”

The redeployment is coming on the heels of the altercation between the Rivers State Government and the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sariaki over the arrest and detention of pilots of the Ceverton Helicopter who were detained in Port Harcourt for allegedly violation the restriction order issued by Governor Nyeson Wike.

The minister of Aviation had accused CP Mustapha of acting in ignorance for his role in the arrest of the pilots whom Sariki said were on national assignment as of when they were arrested.