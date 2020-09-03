Rivers Government, yesterday, said it has concluded plans to commission the judges’ quarters and Court of Appeal justices’ residences and staff quarters built by the state.

The two events, scheduled for today, will hold between 9a.m and 10a.m.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, and the President, Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, are expected to grace the occasion.

Nigerian Bar AssociationPresident, Olumide Akpata, will also be in attendance while Governor Nyesom Wike will be the chief host.

The two events demonstrate Governor Wike’s firm belief in the rule of law, access to justice and the independence of the judiciary.