From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Recently, the host communities of Afam Power Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State barricaded the gates of the company’s facility located in Ndoki community in protest to show their dissatisfaction with the processes concerning the sale of the facility.

The reporter gathered that Transcorp recently purchased 966 megawatts (MW) capacity of the power plant following an advertisement for sale earlier made by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo handed over the purchase documents to the chairman of the new operating firm, Tony Elumelu, to seal the deal.

However, natives of the host communities have expressed dissatisfaction that they were sidelined in the whole process, despite being the landlords and people suffering the hazards of the operation. They alleged that no one in the state, local government or the host communities was informed about the sale. They alleged that they were not allowed to meet with the new company during the negotiations and before the deal was finally sealed.

The protesting people called themselves Oyigbo Local Government People’s Assembly. They noted that they have some unfinished business with the Federal Government and its agent, the Federal Ministry of Power, who had been operating the plant in the last 60 years.

The protesters added that none of the agreements they reached with the company under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy with their host communities has been implemented three years after. They insisted that before Transcorp would be allowed to take over operations, it must meet with the community, while a new agreement must be drawn.

The people also insisted that the standing agreement in the communiqué that they signed with the Federal Government, which it failed to implement, especially the reconstruction or rehabilitation of the road to the plant, must be executed before the new company would be allowed to take over the facility. The protesters sealed off the gates with palm fronds to signify that there was a crisis situation in the place.

Speaking at the facility during the protest, chairman of the group, Ejike Dike, said: “We are here to let people know about our plight as hosts to the Afam Power Plant. We have had enough of negligence from the Federal Government. Enough is enough.

“We have outstanding agreement, which we signed, with the Federal Ministry of Power under the corporate social responsibility policy to its host communities.

“In the communiqué, it was agreed that the Federal Ministry of Power would build our failing road and make it a dual-carriageway from Oyigbo Junction to Obete. The ministry promised to mobilize to site in January 2019. But, as at today, nothing has been done. That road has grown from bad to worse, and from worse to worst. It is impassable for both humans and vehicles.

“They also agreed that they would build a cottage hospital in the community, effect the employment of 40 university graduate Oyigbo indigenes, build 12 classroom blocks in our community secondary school and provide the necessary environment, including free land for the projects. But these were not implemented.

“The Federal Ministry of Power wrote to us in 2018, that they would mobilise to site for the commencement of the road construction on January 14, 2019. We have not seen anything; all we are now hearing from the news channels is that the Federal Government has divested its powers to Transcorp; and we are saying that this is not acceptable to us.”

The protesters explained that they were not against the sale of the facility to Transcorp or any other company. But they would not allow any firm to take over the operation of the power station until the 2018 agreement is implemented to fully.

Dike continued: “We are not against Transcorp buying Afam Power Station. But, what we cannot tolerate is the Federal Government taking us for granted. The power station is our pride. It is the first Federal Government project in our place. So, we do not joke with it. That explains why we, in the last 60 years that the facility was built, allowed and promoted peaceful co-existence between us, the host communities, and the Federal Government, who is the operator, for smooth operations, even on the face of the denial of our rights as host communities.

“We are not asking for so much, just for them to implement the content of the agreement reached in 2017 and 2018. They should build the dual-carriageway on the Oyigbo/Afam road; give us the 40 employment opportunities promised us; give us the cottage hospital, give us the 12 classroom blocks as promised and we will be satisfied.”

Public relations officer of the Peoples Assembly, Light Nwankwo, expressed regret that the host communities were neither notified about the plan to sell the facility to another operator, nor were they involved in such a serious deal.

“All we are asking is that the right thing should be done. We did not know about the sale of the facility; we only saw it on a television news channel when Vice-President Osinbajo was handing over the transaction documents to Transcorp.

“It was a huge surprise to us that such transaction could be done without the engagement of the host communities. We are also aware that both the Rivers State and Oyigbo Local governments were not consulted, informed or involved in the whole transaction. This is most regrettable,” Nwankwo said.

He expressed fear that, if the existing agreements were not implemented before the formal takeover of the facility by the new operators, there is every likelihood that the cycle of negligence and side-lining suffered by the communities under the outgoing operators would continue.

“There is no way we can be hosting this magnitude of facility in our community, local and state government, and the hosts are not involved in the assets liquidation process. This is not the first place where the Federal Government is giving its equity to a private company. The process is clear, and the host communities are always involved. Why is ours different?

“How is it that the FG has not noticed the deplorable state of our road, the main access road to the facility? Do they not know that the road is impassable? Why the neglect? If we are asking that it be fixed and dualised for easy access to the facility by both the operators and other road users and for smooth operation, are we asking too much?

“The FG and its agent, the Federal Ministry of Power should do the proper thing and not push the people of Oyigbo to the wall,” he said.

The protesters insisted that, before Transcorp would be allowed to assume operation, there must be proper engagement with the host communities and a global memorandum of understanding (GMoU) drafted among the various parties.

Another leader of the protesters, Didanda Sylvanus, noted that free supply of regular power was one of the standing rights of the host communities and no operator would be allowed to compromise it.

Speaking further on the sealing of the facility gates, Sylvanus explained that the seal was targeted at the authorities and workers of Transcorp. He stressed that they would not be allowed to access the compound until they dialogue with the communities. He maintained that the protest would continue until all issues are addressed.

Managing director of Afam Power Station, Mr. Victor Dagett, refused to speak on the matter. He said the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was in a better position to comment on the sale of the power station to Transcorp.

He said: “I work with Afam Power Station. The sale of the power station to Transcorp is the responsibility of the Bureau of Public Procurement, not Afam Power Station. They can answer that question.”

It was reported in November last year that Transcorp had bought the Afam Power Plant in Rivers State, with a capacity of 966 megawatts.

It was gathered that Elumelu, the company’s chairman, signed the sale purchase agreement with government at a ceremony attended by Vice-President Osinbajo.

It was learnt that the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) orchestrated the sale, while officials of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) witnessed the ceremony. The sale included Afam Power and Afam Three Fast Power.

The newspaper gathered that Transcorp paid N105 billion ($274.5 million) to acquire the facility.

“Today marks a milestone for the country with a return to private sector investment in the power sector. This investment by Transcorp is the first of many new investments planned in the sector across the value chain,” Professor Osinbajo said at the ceremony.

“We expect that under Transcorp’s ownership, the operational capacity of the facility will be raised to its full capacity.”

At the event, Elumelu had noted that: “The provision of affordable, dependable power to the Nigerian people is core to Transcorp’s mission. Our significant investments in the power sector are demonstrations of our contribution to the economic transformation that I know Nigeria is capable of.”