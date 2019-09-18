A group, Concerned Citizens of Abua/Odual LGA for the Protection of Our Environment (CCAO) have called President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to stop the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited ( NDPR) from further destroying their environment through illegal oil mining activities.

In an open letter by Kelvin O. Mopho and Samuel A. Moro, co-ordinator and secretary, the group accused NDPRL of failing in their corporate social responsibility to the people of Abua/Odual and also illegally drilling 27 oil wells. The petition read in part: “NDPRL has connived with some security men in various uniforms to forcefully enter and drill the remaining 27 oil wells in our local government area by next month October, 2019, without obeying the resolutions of the National Assembly or even meeting with the necessary agencies and ministries as required by law. They have made our farms inaccessible and our Rivers as well. Our mothers and fathers can’t go to farm for fear of the unknown because of heavily strange military presence.

“We therefore, use this medium to call on your Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the United Nation Environmental Programme (UNEP), All well-meaning environmental activist, all security agencies, to come to our aid as our environment is getting worse for over 17 years now without any remedy but drilling, refining and distribution of oil and gas going on uninterrupted.

“In this era of zero tolerance to corruption and its related vices, we believe that you will use your good office to come to our aid as we are a peaceful people who have suffered this great injustice for almost two decades without a single disruption of the operations NDPRL.”

They claimed that rather than engage in positive corporate social responsibility projects, NDPRL has resorted to using security agencies to intimidate the host communities. They accused the oil firm of refusing to respect the resolution of the House of Representatives and all other efforts by relevant government agencies aimed at ensuring that they act within established laws.