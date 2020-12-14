From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Omagwa Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has chided the lawmaker representing the Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Boniface Emeregwa, of siting a constituency project in the area without following the proper channels.

The community has also dismissed the allegation that the LGA Chairman, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, ordered the demolition of the project, a three-classroom block.

In his reaction, the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Achinike Amadi, frowned that the lawmaker could ignore the community without consulting the natives.

‘It was on Saturday that Emerengwa called me saying that he is building a constituency project in Omogwa. I told him that I am not aware,’ Amadi stated.

‘I asked him how did you come to build a project without letting us know. He told me that there are two young men he gave the contract to do the work. He mentioned the names of the young men.

‘But my interest is I did not know when the foundation was laid. I don’t know when Emeregwa came here or whoever he sent to meet the headmistress of the school.

‘I was not happy with the headmistress because when there was a problem between the church and the school, I intervened. There would have been a wall there; I stopped the wall.

‘I asked him why would he come with such a project without informing the community. He said it was impromptu, that some people just came and began to bring blocks and cement.

‘So, as a community, we are not happy. I am not aware the council chairman knew about this because at his level he can’t come here and do this.

‘I am telling you the truth that Omagwa Council of Chiefs is not aware, his Royal Highness is not aware. And when they are siting projects, they should let me know because I am the head of this community. I am not a politician. This is my stand,’ the traditional stressed.

He advised the lawmaker to follow the right channels if he wants to site a project in Omagwa community.

Meanwhile, the council chairman, Mr Nwanosike, has ordered for the arrest of the youths behind the demolition.