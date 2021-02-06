From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Finima community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in an impending crisis among the host families, in view of the commencement of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Train 7 project, in the area.

Sunday Sun gathered that the brewing crisis followed alleged exclusion of two out of three families hosting the NLNG Train 7 from the scheme of things in the project.

Chairman of Opu-Asawo, Tobin Chieftaincy House Youths, Finima, Gbara Tobin, said that the host community to the Train 7 project was made up of three chieftaincy houses, regretting that only a family was carried along in the project.

Speaking during a peace demonstration at the site of the project, Gbara, hinted that Finima was made up of Brown, Tobin and Anthony Chieftaincy Houses, and wondered why NLNG preferred to deal with only a family in its projects in the area.

He said: «We are here to make our presence felt because Finima community we are aware, is made up of Brown, Tobin and Anthony Chieftaincy Houses. But, with regard to NLNG executing projects in our community; we see that they have been using the back door in relating with people in Finima community.

“We are now aware that Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo, SCD, Joint Venture Consortium, is sneaking into the community to relate with only one of the families, Brown House.

Gbara continued: “I want to call on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, local government chairman, our representatives, the Kings and Chiefs in Council, to listen to our cry before NLNG will cause more chaos in this community.”