TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has appealed to the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, not to relocate the free specialist hospital built in the area by the church.

The General Overseer, Chinyere, had threatened to shut the free specialist hospital owned and operated by the church on Sunday, alleging exorbitant levies from the host community.

Chinyere, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said he met with the community leaders seeking their intervention into the development, but they insisted the levies were compulsory.

The cleric said action of the community prompted him to take decision to close the facility, vowing to relocate the facility to a more friendlier environment.

He noted that the free hospital had in the past saved lives of pregnant women in the area at no cost, adding that drugs, surgeries, antenatal and post-natal services were delivered free of charge.

Chinyere expressed: “With a heavy heart, I, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, have decided to close down the free hospital in Aluu community with effect from Sunday, July 5, 2020.

“I feel sad for those pregnant women who have been using the hospital. I urge them to look for another hospital. Once we get a new location that is more friendlier, we will relocate our equipment. All patients have been advised to stop coming to the hospital.

“I called some of their leaders and told them about the levies, but they said it is a compulsory levy. So, i don’t have any choice than to shut it down”, he stated.

Speaking for the community, Chairman of Ogbakor Aluu, Stanley Orji, said the people of the area were appreciative of the free medical services provided for the less-privileged ones in the community.

Orji also thanked the OPM General Overseer and told him to report anyone trying to levy the free specialist hospital to Ogbakor Aluu.

He said: “I want to use this medium to reassure OPM and the general public that it is free and safe to continue operation here without hate or molest. That, if anybody should dare come to demand any dime from you, bring it to our notice. We appreciate what he (General Overseer) is doing in our land”.