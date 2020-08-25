Tony John, Port Harcourt

Etche nationality has expressed its loyalty to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his quick intervention on deplorable roads in the area.

Ogbakor Etche, the apex socio-cultural association of the ethnic nationality, expressed this at the weekend, through its President General, Machy Nwodim, and Secretary General, E. Kas-Nwogu.

The people said they had approached the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to come to their aid, but no response has come from any of the agencies.

According to the Ogbakor Etche, Governor Wike, on assumption of office, had executed several road projects abandoned by past governments, which affected the economy of the people.

They appealed to the governor to approve that some ongoing roads undergoing rehabilitation receive permanent reconstruction next year.

“Ogbakor Etche recalls the prompt attention given by Governor Wike in opening up Etche, shortly after assuming office in 2015, leading to the reconstruction of Igwuruta-Chokocho Road, which was impassable and Etche cut off from the state, prior to the governor’s assumption of office.

“Ogbakor Etche uses this opportunity to appeal to the governor to graciously approve the ongoing rehabilitation work on the failed Chokocho-Umuanyagu-Okomoko-Egwi-Ulakwo-Okehi-Igbodo/Amala (Imo State) road be extended to the failed portions of the road between Ulakwo and Akwukabi and Okehi, while we hope for a permanent reconstruction next year.

“Ogbakor Etche had reached out to NDDC severally, culminating in bringing the management of Nelson Brambaifa to visit the road and assurances given, unfortunately not translated into action. We have also been in touch with FERMA,” Nwodim and Kas-Nwogu said.