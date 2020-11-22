TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to caution his Monitoring Unit in Rivers State, to stop meddling into land matters and allegedly aiding and abating land grabbing.

The petition came as over 168 plots of land on Ada-George-Airport road, identified as Ohia-mini-Onumba/Mini-Mba have sparked problem between two families.

The Nyegwa’s family had, through their legal counsels in two separate documents dated October 19 and September 15, 2020, petitioned the IGP over the alleged professional misconduct by the outfit in Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Nyegwa’s family of Rumuagholu Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Port Harcourt, Eze Samuel Kinikanwo Nyegwa, alleged that the IGP monitoring unit, led by CSP Alex Udeze, in the state was used by some individuals to take over 150 plots of land belonging to them.

Eze Samuel, who spoke through his son, Stephen Nyegwa, alleged that some persons were used to intimidate the Nyegwa’s family to take their land, claiming that cult boys and police men were sent after their lives.

He said: “After the deforestation, we have been using that land ever since without interruption.

“I want the IG to use his office to call Udeze to order and the two others to order. My life is at stake. I don’t sleep with my two eyes closed again. Their actions have caused my family a lot of troubles. We cannot manage home again”, he lamented.

However, the Commander of the IG Monitoring Unit, Aluu, Udeze, has denied knowledge of the land issue, noting that, as a professional police officer, he does not involve in land matters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fabulous Amaewhule, who was also accused of involvement in the alleged grabbing, in a quick reaction, said the family should go to court and not to address journalist on the matter.