From Tony John, Port Harcourt

People of Omoku community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State have called on Governor Nyesom Wike to intervene in their agitations against Nigerian Agip Oil Company to forestall breakdown of law and order.

They also threatened to quit the multi-national oil company from their land, if it fails to impact positively on the natives and community soonest.

President General of Omoku Youth Federation, Hopeson Ahiakwo, who briefed journalists alongside other community leaders in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said they would no longer tolerate Agip’s negligence in their area.

Ahiakwo alleged that the company, through its operations, had caused environmental pollution in the community, which has shortened the life span of the citizens.

He said: “Our meeting here today is actually not a joyous one, but that which can be expressed as painful because of the undoing of what we are seeing today, in our society.

“Omoku community, as known today in the nation, is the highest oil-bearing community in the Niger Delta. There is no doubt of that and there has never been a question to such assertion

“The Federal Government has found a very reasonable quantity of gas which is measured to five trillion cubic of gas in Obiakpo 41 West of Omoku community; and with 338,000 cubic metres found in the same location.

“In the history of this nation, there is no single community that such wealth of resources could be found unless in Omoku, ONELGA in Rivers State. This wealth is managed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company.”

The president general noted that the firm came into Omoku community in the late 1960, but has brought hardship instead of progress to the people.

“In 1971, the first exploration was done. Since 1971 till date, Agip has been exploring, though negatively exploiting our society. And that is why we are here today.

“In the recent past, there has been a serious complain on the activities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company in Omoku. And to our surprise, it (Agip) has not shown any form of attention and seriousness to be able to resolve these contending issues that our people face today.

“Today, our people are dying because we could not even find decent air to breath. Our aquatic system is destroyed. As Omoku is today, you cannot go to the river and find a prawn. This is because our river now is the river of oil. And we have complained to every sector, but to no avail.”

They accused the oil company of employing people from other ethnic groups and sidelining the host community.

“We are calling on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to make haste because as it is, we shall shut down the company from our land. We shall no longer give them access to our land. This is because we cannot continue live like this.

“For 50 years, Agip company cannot stand shoulder high to say we have employed one, two or three Omoku indigenes. We are going to shut them out.

“That is why we are taking this opportunity to call on our governor. He has done so much to communities with similar challenges. He has solved so many issues He is a peace crusader.

“We are calling on the governor to intervene in the issue of Omoku community because we are going to stop Agip.”

When Daily Sun called the spokesperson of the company, Dennis Mazi, for reaction, he did not pick his calls, but sent a short message.

He asked the reporter to send him a text message, which was done.

Till the time of filing the report, Mazi did not respond to the text message which was resent after an hour.