TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

People of Aggah community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, have told the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to stop sending unknown faces to their place as contractors.

They gave the warning yesterday, during a meeting with the company on the commencement of projects to avert yearly flooding caused by oil facilities belonging to NAOC n the area.

Speaking at the meeting, community youth leader, Obinna Eduge, noted that a contactor brought by the firm to execute the surveying aspect of the contract had upon conclusion, disappeared without paying individuals within the community they engaged in the project.

Eduge said if Agip must resume work in Aggah community, it must engage the services of a contractor known to the people that would not disappear without payments.

He expressed: “We are disturbed that after Agip finished surveying the project sites, the contractor they used has not paid all the people that worked with them.

“The contactor is unknown to us. They came here and used us to do their work and they left. In this one, we don’t need a ghost contactor that we don’t know, so that they will not work and owe us for more than a year now”, he stressed.

Also, leader of Egbema Voice of Freedom (EVF), Mr. Evaristus Nicholas, urged the firm to submit the credentials of the contractor and the contract documents to the group for studies.

Nicholas said: “When you called us we told you to introduce the contractor to Aggah and EVF. We need the credentials of the contractor to know their capability. We also want to see the contract documents.

Responding, MaCqueen Jetubo, from the Community Relations Department of Agip, promised to communicate the requests of the community to Agip management team.