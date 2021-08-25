Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sent a message of condolence to the management and staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation over the death of the Editor of The Tide Newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Njiowhor last Saturday.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, accompanied by principal officers of the ministry, conveyed the condolences of the Governor during a visit to the media house, yesterday.

Nsirim described Njiowhor’s death as a big blow to the ministry and the corporation.

“We have lost somebody whose sterling qualities as a professional stood her out both here and outside the state. For me, I have lost a friend. It is really heart breaking,” he said.

The commissioner extolled the good qualities of Mrs. Njiowhor adding that the event of her death should be a moment of sober reflection for the living.

“To reflect on our lives as individuals on the kind of legacy we leave behind. I can say without fear of contradiction that Julie put in her best as Editor of The Tide, I know some moments when I call her in the wee hours of the day, she was on production. Somebody who had a family and putting in her best for the newspaper thrice a week really speaks a lot about her sense of industry and commitment to serve Rivers State,” he said.

Nsirim therefore charged the editorial team of the corporation to ensure that her legacies of professionalism and hard work were built upon.

General Manager of the Corporation, Chief Earnest Chinwo thanked the commissioner for the visit. He described the demise of Njiowhor as a loss that was unexpected and devastating.