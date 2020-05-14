Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government, yesterday, said the demolished premises of Prodest Hotel has been converted to primary school.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this yesterday, when he briefed journalists in Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike ordered the demolition of the hotel on Sunday for flouting the state Executive Order 6, on closure of hotels in the state, as one of the measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Nsirim said Governor Wike has approved that a primary school be constructed at the location of the demolished hotel to serve Rivers people.

He said the directive given by the governor for construction of primary school at the location was what every responsive government will do.

“Having demolished that hotel, Governor Wike has approved that a primary school be constructed at that location to serve Rivers people. This is what a responsive government will do.

“Eleme people are happy with the demolition. In several publications they made after the demolition, they have declared that Prodest Hotel is a criminal hideout and a den for cultists.

“They added that Prodest Hotel is a centre for gun-running by the wanted People’s Democratic Party youth leader. It was his criminal tendencies that emboldened him to unleash mayhem on state officials when the hotel manager invited him.

“These are facts that the political analysts have turned away from. They have allowed their political enmity with Governor Wike to override their objective judgment,” he said.

The commissioner berated those he described as social media lawyers and their followers, for their refusal to ask why, out of several hotels operating in Rivers State, only Prodest and Etemeteh hotels were demolished.

Meanwhile, total lockdown of Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs resumes Sunday –Wike

Governor Wike has said the total lockdown on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas will resume on Sunday.

Governor Wike has declared that the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt council will resume from 8.00p.m on Sunday, May 17, 2020 until further notice.

In a state broadcast, yesterday, the total lockdown will no longer resume today because the state security council took into consideration the suffering of the people over the last two days.

He said: “In consideration of the foregoing, the concerns of our people, and the need for residents to replenish their supplies, the state security council has decided to impose a night-time curfew and review the effective date of the complete lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City councils from May 14, 2020 to May 17, by 8.00p.m.

“Consequently, there will be: a night-time curfew from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. today, tomorrow, and Saturday,

“While the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt councils will immediately follow from 8.00p.m on Sunday until further notice.”