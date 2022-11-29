From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State, Erastus Awortu, has challenged relevant authorities to uncover high-level corruption and embezzlements by some highly placed politicians in Andoni, whose actions over the years truncated peace and development in the area council.

Awortu stated this at a solidarity walk in support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Siminialayi Fubara, at Ngo, the council’s headquarters.

Recounting infrastructure losses the area had suffered due to political impunity, the chairman applauded Governor Nyesom Wike for a timely rescue of the area from insensitive political god-fathers who succeeded in plunging the area into abject poverty and insecurity.

He said: “If Andoni was left in the hands of some of our greedy politicians, our people would be struggling with insecurity to date. These enemies of our land had in the past sponsored tyranny, cultism and insecurity just to twist electoral progress in their favour to enable them continually display political impunity in the area.

“We can no longer be deceived, that’s why I urge you to shame and boo them whenever you see them and their allies. In as much as we will not shed any blood in Andoni, we shall continue to disgrace them until they tender a public apology and make restitutions to the people of Andoni.

“The Andoni Unity Road project, Shoreline Protection Project among other government contracts, should be thoroughly investigated. Social infrastructure is key to development, therefore, such embezzlements should not be ignored.

“God has taken over our land and so we must take our fate in our hands by effectively using our PVCs come 2023, to vote for Mr Siminialayi Fubara, his running mate Prof Ngozi Ordu, Mr Barry Mpigi (for Senate), Mr Dagomie Abiante (House of Representatives) and Mr Ofiks Kagbang for Andoni state Constituency.”

Expressing satisfaction over the massive turnout and defection during the rally, the local government party chairman, Mr Victor Ere, assured of 100 per cent victory for the party in the area.

The ‘Walk for Sim Rally’ which attracted an unprecedented crowd, also welcomed a massive defection of over 2,000 members from the APC and other political parties into the PDP.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the organising Committee and Council’s Secretary, Mr Franklin Dimiari, noted that the rally was initiated by the council chairman in collaboration with the local government chapter of the party.

He said that the programme was put together to further galvanize support for Governor Wike’s New Rivers Vision and the “Project 2023, Siminialayi Fubara for Governor’.

The State Head of Service, Mr Rufus Godwins, State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the party’s flag bearers were among the dignitaries at the occasion.