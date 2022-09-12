From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The chairperson of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Anengi Barasua, has called on meaningful stakeholders and youths of Finima community in the area to be lawabiding and refrain from activities that might cause a breach of the existing peace in the area.

Barasua accused youths of Finima of acting on falsehood concerning their community’s 40 per cent employment quota, which has been given to the community as agreed.

The council boss stated this when she briefed journalists in Bonny based on the ignorance of some youths including some stakeholders of Finima community, who misinformed members of the public on the employment matter.

She described their allegation as baseless and frivolous, as claimed by some youths of Finima in the Grand Bonny Kingdom on their 40 per cent employment quota.

Barasua further maintained that, as council boss, she was not involved in the 40 per cent employment quota for Finima community.

She added that the vice chairman of the Bonny Local Government council, who is a Finima son, could also testify to the 40 per cent employment quota given to the aggrieved community.

The council chairperson appealed to the youths of that community to consult widely through the employment committee, where their son is a member, adding that, the allegations were politically motivated and sponsored by detractors to dent her rising political profile.

Barasua reiterated her commitment to placing priority on security and safety to ensure the safety of the lives and property of people in Bonny LGA.

She maintained that law and order has been her focus as the council chairperson and nothing could divert her attention from achieving that.