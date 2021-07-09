From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Barr. George Ariolu, has ordered the arrest of some uniformed illegal task force operatives for constituting nuisance and disrupting free flow of traffic in the area.

Ariolu took the action when he was on his to office and saw the fake task force members harrassing motorists around Rumuodomaya, the council headquarters.

He ordered immediate hand over of the suspects to the Police for prosecution, to curb the excesses of acclaimed task force operatives who make life miserable for motorists in that LGA.

The chairman’s action received tremendous ovation from traders, drivers and passers-by, who witnessed the development, following indiscriminate impoundment of vehicles by task force members.

The Facebook was set aglow with reactions and encomiums from thousands users. They expressed optimism that with the steps taken by the newly sworn in chairman, Obio/Akpor council would rid of criminal activities.

Some eyewitnesses said the task force operatives almost killed a bus driver around the Rumuokoro market, before the encounter with the local government chairman.

The residents and other road users urged the chairman to sustain the fight against illegal task force operatives in order to bring sanity in the area.

Mr. Felix Nwala said: “He (chairman), shouldn’t only arrest, but prosecute them. Those guys are causing nuisance on that part of the road”.

Also, Joseph Nnenna noted: “They almost chased two vehicles to death on my way to the council last week. They are very heartless people”.

