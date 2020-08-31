TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Eleme Local Government Area Legislative Assembly of Rivers State has impeached the council chairman, Philip Okwaraji, and his vice, Grace Osarono.

Okwaraji and Osarono’s removal yesterday, came after the expiration of seven days impeachment notice served on them by the councillors.

The councillors had on August 20, 2020, served an impeachment notice on both the council chairman and his vice, accusing them of financial misappropriation.

During the plenary yesterday, the councillor representing Etewo Ward Six, who is also the Whip of the Legislative Assembly, Peter Chitu, moved a motion for the impeachment and was seconded by the councillor representing Egbugbu Ward Four, Ononge Oteri.

“As indicated in Section 13 of the Rivers State Local Government Law, I hereby second the impeachment”, Oteri seconded.

The Leader of the Eleme Legislative Assembly Ehime Ngelali, said the seven days impeachment notice served on the chairman and his vice had elapsed without a reply from them.

Ngelali also advised that principal officers of the Eleme council should stop any dealings with Okwaraji and Osarono, or face legal action.

He declared: “Today, marked the 31st August, 2020. As the position of the law, the essence of seven days impeachment notice is to give way to the person or persons, the opportunity on the accusation for them to present themselves directly or indirectly, by writing to the house through by themselves or by their lawyer, on readiness for proper accountability.

“But, since this is not down, with the window of seven days according to the law, the house has finally resolved by voice rule that chairman and and vice chairman of Eleme Local Government should be impeached”, he stated.

Speaking after the impeachment, Ngelali said both Okwaraji and Osarono disappointed Eleme people.

He said: “The Eleme people gave them the whole authority and mandate to manage their resources and other things that belong to Eleme people.

“But, unfortunately, the chairman and vice chairman of the council were unable to manage them. First of all, there was misappropriation of funds of N40 million for plastering of three rooms. And there was a confusion between the treasurer, chairman and vice chairman of the council”, he stated.

Ngelali alleged that instead of the chairman and his vice to appear before the Assembly to defend themselves, they hired thugs and other armed youths to storm the chamber of Eleme Legislative Assembly, destroyed property and disrupted their activities.

Daily Sun gathered that the impeachment took place outside the Legislative Chamber, due to the unhealthy condition of the venue.

According to the House Leader, the councillors were backed by law to stay anywhere and carry out their functions, as long as they have the symbol of authority (Mace).