From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has declared that the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, still subsists.

The court has also ordered a perpetual injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of PDP.

Justice O. Gbasam upheld the national chairman’s suspension yesterday, in Suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 between Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen Umezirike Onucha (as claimants/plaintiffs) and Prince Uche Secondus and People’s Democratic Party (defendants).

Earlier, counsel for the first defendant (Secondus), Godfrey Uwalaka, had attempted to stop the court’s judgement slated for Friday, by making an oral application that an appeal had been entered into by the defendant.

Counsel for the claimants, Nwosuegbe Eze, urged the court to discountenance the purported appeal, noting that there was no motion before the court for stay of execution and no motion to arrest the ruling of the court.

