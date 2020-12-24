From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has expressed serious worry over the incessant cases of unjustifiable use of firearms by personnel, in flagrant violation of Force Order 237.

Mukan expressed this when he had a meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical Units, including Inspectors, as well as Rank and File of the Command.

Addressing the Police officers, the CP warned respective supervising authorities, as a matter of urgency, to closely monitor their activities and, therefore, stem the tide or risk removal and query.

The CP, who was visibly worried by the development, maintained that he would no longer tolerate these wanton acts of recklessness on the part of Force personnel.

He promised to re-strategize with a view to putting potent measures in place that would ultimately curtail and contain the embarrassing trend.