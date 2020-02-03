Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has challenged the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make good it threat over the new minimum wage and face dire consequences.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, berated the Beatrice Itubo-led NLC for not being appreciative of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the payment of the minimum wage.

Rivers government frowned at labour for exhibiting political tendencies, by allowing it to be used by politicians.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Itubo-led NLC rather than show appreciation to the state government for the prompt payment of the minimum wage, allowed themselves to be willing tools in the hands of politicians.

“NLC leadership should come out clearly to tell Rivers people that they are politicians instead of hiding under the cover of labour to propagate their political agenda.

“Rivers State government has commenced the payment of the new minimum wage to its employees with the consequential salary adjustments as approved by the Federal Government, and will not be deterred by cheap blackmail,” it said.

The state government maintained that no amount of blackmail would deter Governor Wike from rendering his service to Rivers people and the state.

“Governor Wike remains committed to workers’ welfare and will not allow the activities of a few disgruntled elements to dissuade his resolve to serve the people,” the govt said.