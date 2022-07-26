From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has described as “fake news” a viral report alleging that Governor Nyesom Wike has set up a Marriage Monitoring Task Force in the state.

The state government in a statement issued by the Special Assistant, Media, to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri, said the report was morally offensive.

It warned the persons behind the report to desist from such act, warning that the Rivers government will not hesitate to take legal action against them

“The government considers as spurious and morally offensive the viral report alleging that the State had ordered ‘any Rivers man willing to marry must have at least N5 million or a property in the equivalent of the stipulated amount.’

“Although fake news is not a new phenomenon, it is most appalling, and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating misleading and incorrect information to the unsuspecting public.

“The State will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against the purveyors of this malicious news if they don’t desist from their morally reprehensible act.”