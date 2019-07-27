Tony John

Rivers governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday declared total war on crime in the state with the launching of a new security outfit code-named ‘Operation Sting’, in a major move to improve the security of lives and property.

He said operation sting will be fully funded by the State Government with the aim of tackling criminal elements and reducing crime and criminality in all parts of the state. He said, “operation sting is therefore, our own specialized and dedicated security initiative anchored on an integrated and complementary approach, fully funded by the Rivers State Government to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations and nip them in their bud or rout and root them out of existence.

Under operation sting, we have taking concrete steps to strengthen the logistics and operational capability of the civil and armed security forces”.

Governor Wike said to ensure that the new security outfit responds effectively across the state, his administration provided the right logistics and equipment.

He said: “76patrol/operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; eight armoured fitted gunboats, to tighten coastal security and protect our waterways from the activities of criminals; two Armoured Personnel Carriers for Police swift responses actions; and 450 hand-held mobile radios to enhance communication among the security operatives and overcome the current wide gaps in intelligence gathering”.

The governor said that the State government has established operational bases in all the 23 local government areas to strengthen the command and control structures of the initiative and ensure effective coordination and synergy between the State headquarters, the LGAs and the communities.

He said “To achieve quick, timely and effective response we have established 30 toll free emergency call centres with capacity to support and transmit 30 concurrent calls from the public during distress situations and or during ongoing criminal activities in or around our neighbourhoods”.

Governor Wike said the operationalization of Operation Sting across the State is also expected to increase citizens’ awareness and make the public to be more alive to the dangers of insecurity and their responsibility to be part of the present crusade to stamp the menace out of the State .

While appreciating the officers and men who will participate in the new security architecture, the governor said that the State Government has set up a fund to cater for their families, should they suffer any mishap in the course of service.

In his remarks, Garrison Commander of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Adeola Kalejaiye said that the armed forces will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security of lives and property in Rivers State.

He said that Operation Sting will act on all credible information from members of the public to ensure that any form of insecurity is handled.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura said that the objective of the initiative is to get rid of criminals and reduce crime to the barest minimum.

He assured Rivers people that the logistics provided by Governor Wike would be used to fight insecurity in the state. He said in the next one month, the improvement of security will be noticed. Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja expressed happiness that Governor Wike has always given priority to the security of lives and property.