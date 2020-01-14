Tony John, Port Harcourt

Officials of Julius Berger Plc and Rivers State Ministry of Works yesterday, embarked on the demolition of marked structures to create right of way for the Rebisi bridge (former Garrison) in Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier met with traders and residents of the affected area to sensitise them on the necessity of the exercise.

The construction work continued as the bulldozers carefully brought down the structures the state government had paid compensation.

Julius Berger Project Manager, Finn Drosdowski, who spoke at the site, expressed happiness that the demolition exercise was peaceful.

“We are happy with the peaceful demolition of marked structures to create space for the construction of Rebisi bridge.

“We thank officials of the Ministry of Works for their support and we know we will achieve our target. We have been working for two months and have done 12 to 14 percent of the work. At the beginning, it is a little slow, but, we are on track,” he said.

The Julius Berger official, who disclosed the projects would be delivered on schedule, said: “I appeal to the people to cooperate with us. For every project, the people suffer at the beginning, but they will enjoy the project at the end

“The three locations where we are constructing bridges are places with traffic congestion. After the construction, the issue of traffic congestion would be resolved. I am confident that we will finish the projects on schedule. “