TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has re-emphasized that it did not owe any member of the defunct Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks any salaries.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, stated this at the weekend in Port Harcourt, during an interactive session with newsmen.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, following Governor Nyesom Wike’s dissolution of the task force, members, who complied with the governor’s directive to return their Identity Cards were cleared for payment.

Danagogo said: “As I speak to you, I am certain that all compliant members of the dissolved task force have received their alert”.

He regretted that the laudable intention of Governor Wike to restore Port Harcourt and its environs to its Garden City status and engender a rebirth of its aesthetic beauty was almost frustrated due to the rascality and greed of some task force members.

Danagogo, however, disclosed that Governor Wike would soon come up with an initiative for the state that would be appreciated by Rivers people.

“Please be rest assured that His Excellency would soon introduce a more effective initiative that can help deliver this good intention for all lovers of Rivers State”, he added.

The denial followed an allegation in some quarters that the State government was owing some members of the dissolved task force.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike, on August 11, 2020, dissolved the task force and ordered the members to return the operational vehicles and identity cards of the body to the Office of the SSG not later than 4pm, the following day (August 12).