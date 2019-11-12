Rivers State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Ehie Edison, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike, on his development projects and support to other leaders to promote development in their constituencies.

The deputy speaker spoke, yesterday, when two of his constituency projects, Edeoha Market and UBE Primary School, Idoke were commissioned by the Deputy Majority Whip of the House, Major Jack and the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ben Eke.

He said unprecedented project delivery scheme rolled out by Governor Wike has transformed the state.

“We have never had it so good in Rivers State. We urge Governor Wike to continue to do his best for the people. We appreciate his commitment to developing the state and his quest to bring it to limelight in Africa

“The man who God has used to make it possible is Governor Wike. The governor has used every opportunity to give me the needed support.

“As you pray for us, continue to pray for Governor Wike. He is a performing governor, the pride of Rivers State,” he said.

Edison said several other projects are lined up for his constituents in December and early 2020.

He said: “We have lined up several projects for commissioning in the coming months. Our people will continue to experience quality projects as many projects will be completed and delivered.”

The lawmaker urged traditional rulers of his constituency to support him so that the people will enjoy more projects.

On his part, Jack thanked Governor Wike for his faith in young legislators to deliver development projects to the people.

Jack said several important constituency projects spread across Rivers State flow from the support of Governor Wike.

“Young lawmakers will never let Governor Wike down. We will continue to follow his footsteps to plant development projects in rural communities of Rivers State,” he said.

Hundreds of constituents from across Ahoada council thronged the venue of the projects to sing the praises of the deputy speaker.

At the Edeoha Market, Edison announced the market stalls, commissioned by Eke, will be shared on a family basis.