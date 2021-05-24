By Sunday Ani

US-based Wike Solidarity Movement in the Diaspora (WSM-D) has pledged its unflinching support for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his effort to reposition the state for greater development.

The WSM-D was formally inaugurated on April 17 by its Chairman, Board of Trustee Dr Gabriel Pidomson.

In a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Mr Joseph Uranta; the Deputy Coordinator, Mr Ugochukwu O; the Executive Secretary, Mr Cornelius JS Dumerene; the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Michael Akoka, and the Treasurer, Mr Stephen Benstowe JP, the group s that stated that ts mission is to mobilise local and international support for the bold and progressive development agenda of the governor for the state and its residents.

The WSM-D noted that the River governor’s “New Rivers” agenda has remarkably transformed Rivers State for the better, making him the best performing governor in Nigeria.

Reiterating the group’s support for the governor, Mr Uranta said: ‘We are all witnesses to the structural transformation of our state by Mr. Project, and stand committed to mobilise the support of all the Rivers indigenes in the Diaspora for Wike now, and for any ambition he may have in future.’

The group’s Deputy Coordinator, a US-based certified Public Accountant and Financial, expert commended the governor for a job well done, and promised that the group would work tirelessly to whip up international recognition for his service delivery as an example of effective democracy.

‘We express our support for Governor Wike for the steps taken so far to safeguard our people and land. We urge him to continue to do everything within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Rivers State to ensure that he continues to protect the lives and property of Rivers people at all costs,’ the group said in the statement.

Another US-based professional and the group’s PRO, Mr Akoka, said it was unusual to see a governor in his last term working to improve the overall well-being of his people.

‘WSM-D highly commends His Excellency for his proactive steps in the area of security. His various initiatives including the provision of funds and equipment for the security personnel, and timely curfew among others, have no doubt helped to improve the security of the state,’ he said.

The Executive Secretary, Mr. Dumerene, also said the group had lined up programmes and activities designed to gather local and international support for the governor in recognition of his development strides in the state. He assured that such programmes would be rolled out in the coming months ‘as time allows us from our busy schedules.’