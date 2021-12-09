From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Education Prof Kaniye Ebeku has been commended for his immense academic leadership and distinction in legal profession.

Prof Ebeku’s contributions in the two prominent sectors were recognised by members of Uzugbani Ekpeye chapter of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, during a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The group led by Prof Ozioma Ekpete, congratulated Ebeku for his attainments in academics and public service.

Also, the group presented a Legacy Award to Prof Ebeku “in honour and appreciation of your sacrifices, inspiration and support for us and positive impact to humanity in Ekpeye and Rivers State.”

Leader of the delegation Prof Ekpete, expressed: “We want to thank you for everything you have done for the Ekpeye nation. We hear of your contributions, we hear of your help towards the Ekpeye people and we appreciate you, notwithstanding some uninformed negative comments. Nobody can do everything.”

Speaking further, Prof Ekpete noted that the award was in recognition of the commissioner’s academic leadership and distinction in his legal profession, particularly with regard to his most recent recognition as the Sixth Most Productive Legal Scholar in Nigeria by the AD Scientific Index ranking 2021.

In his response, Prof Ebeku thanked the delegation for their kind words, gifts and the Legacy Award presented to him, and promised to partner with them in the pursuit of the interests of the Ekpeye people.

Among the delegation were: Dr Patience Chioma, Associate Prof. Okai N Okai, Okpolosa Onyebuchi, and Nwanaka Chigozie.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .