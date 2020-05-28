Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State elder statesmen have expressed delight over the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike as his administration marks the first year of its second tenure today.

The elder statesmen positively recounted Wike’s first tenure with sectorial performances and services provided by strategic institutions of the government.

The Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Mr Ferdinand Alabraba, said everybody within the state could attest to the fact that construction of critical road projects and three flyover bridges have continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Alabraba said such commitment to the delivery of projects for the Rivers people combined with the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic was possible because Governor Wike provided palliatives to the people in all local government areas to cushion the hardship of the lockdown.

‘He has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the disease does not spread and also to ensure that the people are protected. People have criticised him. But we know that he is doing the correct thing and we all support him,’ Mr Alabraba said.

‘He has not only done that, but he has also not left out his people, giving palliatives to all LGAs of the state. It is a matter of joy that the governor has at all times worked for the interest of the people and has the support of the people in all he does.’

Speaking on project execution in Akuku-Toru, Mr Alabraba said the ongoing construction of the ring road in Abonnema town was almost ready and is likely to be commissioned in the next few weeks, saying it would enhance the economic activities of the people.

The elder statesman commended the governor for the cash compensation given to the people of Abonnema that suffered from military aggression during the 2019 presidential election.

He said it was a demonstration of love and care of a leader to his people.

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Onueze Okocha, sued for patience, understanding and cooperation from Rivers people who desire good governance, commending Governor Wike for his leadership.

He urged them to remember the past before the governor took over, saying the courts are now working like all arms of government, also pointing to ongoing construction projects.

Also, according to him, the governor has boldly confronted the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the alarming health crisis in the state.

‘Unfortunately, but happily, only four LGAs of Rivers State have reported the incidence of persons having COVID-19. The measures he has put in place, I believe to a large extent, helped us to contain the spread of the virus.

‘There has been lockdown which some people have found very unpalatable. Of course, when you have a serious ailment you must find a serious medicine to deal with it, which is why I keep speaking to the people of Rivers State to exercise patience with the governor to show understanding, especially because we are seeing the result.’

The senior advocate, however, berated security agencies for sabotaging the movement restriction but noted that beyond that, the people of Rivers could celebrate another successful year of the Wike administration.

‘I believe that we are here to celebrate even in these very troubling times and doff our hats for the man who we elected to govern Rivers State.

‘His first year in the second tenure has been successful and I hope and pray that the succeeding years that he has in office from now up till the 29th Of May, 2023, will also be happy years for which we will celebrate and thank God that at this point in time a man called Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was our governor.’

On his part, Emmanuel Anyanwu recalled how Governor Wike reconnected Etche local government area by road to Port Harcourt with the construction of Chokocho – Rumuokwurushi Road and the Chokocho-Ozuzu Road that were impassable.

According to him, the Odofor-Akporka-Umuoye Road that is under construction is expected to be completed before the end of the second tenure of the governor.

He noted that the people of Etche like every other local government area in the state were indebted to Governor Wike for the inclusiveness they have enjoyed in his administration, declaring that the governor has been bold speaking in defence of the state and its people.

‘We believe in him and are happy with his success in office. The entire elders and the state are behind him. Let people say if he has not managed infrastructural development very well, including humans beings.

‘Governor Wike is in touch with his people as a grassroots leader. Without him, there would not be PDP in Nigeria. He has supported people in leadership to succeed in all areas he had served,’ he stated.