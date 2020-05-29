Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State elder statesmen have expressed delight over the unfettered leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike as his administration marks successful first year of its second tenure today.

The elder statesmen recounted how the broken walls of development and brotherliness were mended in Wike’s first tenure with sectorial performances and services provided by strategic institutions of the government.

Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority, Ferdinand Alabraba, said everybody within the state could attest to the fact that construction of critical road projects and the three flyovers have continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabraba said such commitment to delivery of projects to Rivers people combined with the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic was matched because Governor Wike provided palliatives to people in all local government areas to cushion the hardship they experience.

He said: “He has taken all necessary steps to ensure the disease does not spread and also that the people are protected. People have criticised him. But, we know he is doing the correct thing, we all support him.

“He has not only done that, he has also not left out his people, giving palliatives to all councils of the state. It is a matter of joy that the governor has, at all times, worked for the interest of the people and has the support of the people in all he does,” he said.

Alabraba said the ongoing construction of the ring road at Abonnema town in Akuku-Toru council, was almost ready and likely to be commissioned in the next few weeks and it would enhance the economic activities of the people.