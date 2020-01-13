TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Officials of Julius Berger Plc and have embarked on the demolition of marked structures to create a right of way for the Rebisi flyover bridge (former Garrison), in continuation of the process for the construction of the three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, had earlier met with traders and residents of the affected area to sensitise them on the necessity of the exercise.

The construction work continued as the bulldozers carefully brought down the structures that the state government had paid compensation for.

Project Manager of Julius Berger Port Harcourt, Finn Drosdowski, who spoke at the site, expressed happiness that the demolition exercise was peaceful.

Drosdowski said: “We are happy with the peaceful demolition of marked structures to create space for the construction of Rebisi flyover bridge.

“We thank officials of the Ministry of Works for their support and we know we will achieve our target.

“We have been working for two months and we have done 12 to 14 percent of the work. In the beginning, it was a little slow, but, we are on track,” he said.

The Julius Berger official said that the projects would be delivered on schedule.

He said: “I appeal to the people to cooperate with us. For every project, the people suffer in the beginning, but they will enjoy the project at the end

“The three locations, where we are constructing flyover bridges, are places with traffic congestion. After the construction, the issue of traffic congestion would be resolved. I am confident that we will finish the projects on schedule.”