From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State has emerged winner in the 2022 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition for South-South zone, through an outstanding performance of Master Victor Ikpolo.

Six South-South states (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers) participated in the competition, which was held at Government Girl’s Secondary School, Rumueme, in the state capital.

Ikpolo, a Secondary School Two (SS 2) student of Greenoak International School, Port Harcourt, scored 65 out of 75 points, to beat Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, who scored 55 points each, for the second position.

Breakdown of his scores were: English Language (15), Mathematics (5), Biology (15), Chemistry (15) and Physics (15) totalling 65 points.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Ikpolo disclosed that the secret behind his success was “inquisitiveness and keen to know more”.

He expressed: “I am quite happy because, seeing that when you put effort in a thing and it brings a good result, it gives you that happiness. So, I am happy that I put in effort and my effort came out good in the end.

“I focused on every science subjects except English. I didn’t expect to answer questions from English. But, since I pay attention to regular English classes, so with that knowledge, I could answer the questions.”

The teenager, who hopes to study Data Sciences at the University, expressed optimism of success at the national level of the science quiz competition.

Earlier in his address, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Mr. Garba Muhammad, said over the years, the company has made intervention in the areas of education and capacity development, which are part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Muhammad, who spoke through Deputy Manager, Community Impact Investment, Etuwewe Prince, stated that the recent assent to Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, further gave impetus to NNPC to increase its impact on Nigerians.

He revealed that the student competitors were selected

from all the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria, where they battled to emerge as the top of their states.

“It has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youths who would be available to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come.

“It is for this reason that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering and Mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus NNPC National Science Quiz Competition has become stronger than ever.”

He, however, urged states in the South-South zone to join the company to groom Nigerian youths who would add their skills to build the country.

