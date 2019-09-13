TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The sole administrator of the Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdurrazaq Diepriye, has declared that the false reports on the activities of the board were aimed at de-marketing the state.

Diepriye, in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt, said that Rivers State under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike enjoys religious harmony and peace.

He said: “It is, therefore, inaccurate, outrageous and baseless to present fiction as facts, as the state has enjoyed peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance.

“The Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board believes that the unfounded, repeated attacks are aimed at de-marketing the state and to pour odium on the state. We, therefore, call on the press to always cross check their information before publication and try to stop sentimental acts.

“We, therefore, call on the public to see the article as fake, while urging all to show faith and solidarity as His Excellency continues to drive development to greater heights.”

He regretted the publication of misleading reports on the operations of the board.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online medium. The board believes that the said publication is untrue, unfortunate and misleading, aimed at disparaging the governor, government and good people of Rivers State.

“On the 6th of July, 2015, it should be recalled that the Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board was one of the early parastatals constituted on assumption of office by His Excellency, to among others, cater for the social and spiritual wellbeing of the Muslims, to which His Excellency graciously sponsored Muslims to the holy land in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“It is worth noting that on the 27th day of January, 2017, the first Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board was dissolved. Thereafter, a sole administrator was appointed, who functioned till the end of his tenure on the 29th of May, 2019, not 8th September, 2019, as falsely reported,” the sole administrator explained.