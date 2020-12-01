Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has approved a budget proposal of N448,660,773.000 for 2021 fiscal year.

The approval was given during the council meeting yesterday, which was presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the proposed budget estimate would help government to accomplish ongoing projects and enable the government to make life better for the people.

Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the council also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for the state for 2021 to 2023.

Also addressing journalists, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the council further approved a budget for the state Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the 2021 local government election in Rivers.

According to him, N2,747,351,405.13 was approved for RSIEC in line with 1999 Constitution.

The commissioner said the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover, which is intended to curb activities of illegal park operators in that axis.