From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has formally approved the offer made by Governor Nyesom Wike to build, furnish and deliver a new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education.

The State Executive Council gave the approval for the construction of a new campus of the Nigerian Law School campus in Port Harcourt, at its meeting presided over by Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, who briefed journalists after the council’s meeting, explained that one of the conditions prescribed by the Council of Legal Education was that the offer made by the Governor of Rivers State must receive the unambiguous approval of the State Executive Council.

He said: “I am happy to announce that the Rivers State Executive Council met today, and at the end of the council’s meeting, and upon due consideration of the memo presented by the Honourable Attorney General, Rivers State Executive Council has formally approved the offer made by the government to build, furnish and deliver a brand new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt to the Council of Legal Education”.

He further informed that the Executive Council had also authorised the office of the Attorney-General of the State to also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Council of Legal Educa

