Paul Osuyi, Asaba

rivers State has approved the public sale of the abandoned 17- Storey Stock Exchange Building near Federal Road Safety Corps office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, Information and Communication Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, said the government decided to acquire the building because construction work on the was abandoned in 2012 due to lack of fund.

While noting that the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital, Nsirim said Council approved that the 17 storey building which has provision for four lifts be placed on public sale.

He said it also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite buyers.