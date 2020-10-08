TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Family of 20 year-old student of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, in Rumuola, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Ahmed Buhari, stabbed to death has demanded justice.

Buhari until his untimely death was in the Department of Electrical Electronics at the Rivers State-owned institution.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was stabbed to death last Sunday, by a 15-year-old boy at Ada George area of Port Harcourt, following an argument between them while playing football.

Mother of the victim, Mujidat Buhari, while narrating how her son was killed, said that the deceased would have survived the attack, if there was swift help.

She narrated: “Ahmed was my fifth son, that Sunday a friend rushed to my house and knocked. When I came out, everyone was shouting Ahmed had been stabbed with a knife.

“Some youths carried him and were trying to rush him to a nearby clinic, but could not get a vehicle or tricycle.

“The Keke and taxi drivers refused to help. If they had gotten a vehicle earlier, he (Ahmed) would have survived. Immediately, I called my first son and informed him that Ahmed has been stabbed with a knife.

“My son (Ahmed) staggered to the guardian of the criminal that stabbed him to help him, that he was dying. But, the man pushed my son away, everyone was crying. Once they youths in the area took him to a clinic, he was confirmed dead”, the grieved mother lamented.

Also, Late Ahmed’s elder brother, Kazim Buhari, said the killer had been arrested. He added that the deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the mortuary.

“The next morning, the suspect’s family members came to our house to apologise after they had caught the boy (suspect) Ozuoba. All we want is justice for murdering my brother in cold-blood”, he demanded.