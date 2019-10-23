Construction of Rumuogba Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt has been flagged off by Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The flyover is one of the three that Governor Nyesom Wike promised during his second term inauguration.

Performing the flag off, Governor Makinde declared that Wike has developed a legacy of promises kept.

“This is what the Rivers State Governor promised the people of Rivers State and he is delivering on his promise.

“By paying 70 percent in advance, he is saying there should be no variation. He has provided the yam, he has provided the knife and nothing should stop the peeling of the yam.

“During his first term, Governor Wike was known as Mr. Projects. Till now, he is still Mr. Projects,” he said.

He said by investing in good roads, Governor Wike is improving the economy of Rivers State.

“Good roads mean easier commute for the people of Rivers State. This will easily resort to economic development for the state. Bad roads mean wastage of man-hour. The investment in roads is for the good of our people,” he said.

Makinde said Oyo State government under his leadership was also delivering democracy dividends. He said the construction of Iwo interchange is one of such initiatives.

Governor Wike charged Julius Berger to use Rivers people as sub-contractors for the projects.

“We have sourced money to pay for these projects. Therefore, all the sub-contractors should be from Rivers State. You will not be happy with Julius Berger if they do anything different,” he said.

He urged the traditional ruler in the area to ensure youths cooperate with the contractor to deliver on the project.

He said that will personally supervise the project to ensure that Julius Berger does not face any hindrance.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Walter Ndu, said the flyover will cover a length of 517.5 metres, with a width of 14.6metres. He said the bridge has two roundabouts and will be a dual carriageway.

Paramount ruler of Rumuogba Town, Eze Temple Ejekwu, commended Governor Wike for the project.

He urged the Rivers State Governor to change the name of the bridge from Artillery to Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.

Project Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr Daniel Bliss assured that the company will deliver the work on schedule and in line with specifications.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke said the people were happy with project delivery efforts of government.