Rivers Government will flag-off the construction of Rumueprikom flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and commission reconstructed William Jumbo and Ernest Ikoli streets in Old GRA tomorrow.

Both projects are part of the Urban Renewal Programme of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.

Governor Wike will be accompanied to the two events by eminent citizens of the country.

The people of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas are enjoined to turn out en masse for the events and urged to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

