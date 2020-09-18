Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has redeemed the N30 million bounty he promised anyone who gives information that would lead to the capture of a notorious criminal and kidnap kingpin, Honest Digbara, popularly called Bobosky.

Governor Wike, while presenting the cheque to the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the security personnel and the whistle blower in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said he was elated the police force and the public worked assiduously to ensure the capture of the criminal.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Rivers people.

“Governor Wike will continue to stand by his words, as this is not the first time such redemption is occurring in the state. If we can recall, when the governor made a promise over Don Waney, a criminal who disturbed the peace of ONELGA, all security agencies and citizenry were activated to capture him, and the pledge was also redeemed,” he said.

He thanked the police and the public for their belief in Governor Wike’s promise to reward those who would help in the capture of Bobosky.

“I thank the police officers for the gallantry in arresting the criminals and I also thank the informants who cannot be mentioned here,” he said.

​Mukan thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise. He said it was not an easy task as the police did not sleep over the case, but exhibited mark of professionalism throughout the operation.