Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Friday, dismissed the interlocutory appeal filed by the defeated Rivers State Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Victor Fingesi, challenging the disqualification of some of his witnesses in the petition he filed to challenge the victory of Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal had disqualified some of the ADP witnesses from testifying because the ADP undertook to call witnesses predicated on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and deviated from their undertaking.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the position of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal. the Court of Appeal also dismissed the interlocutory appeal of the ADP challenging the striking out of some paragraphs of their petition by the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

Ruling on suit number CA/PH/PPT/373/2019, Justice Philomina Ekwe, said that Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal was right to strike out the paragraphs that premise on criminal allegations.